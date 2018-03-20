Sparks Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Near Marsh - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Near Marsh & Nixon

Posted: Updated:

Sparks police say that a Reno Police Department officer-involved shooting took place after officers attempted to locate an armed, suicidal subject in the area of Marsh & Nixon. Police say the subject, 42-year-old Reno resident Derek Luthy, was also a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation.

Police say they found Luthy with two handguns in the area of Marsh and Nixon and tried to calm him down, but they were unsuccessful and shot him, leaving him with non-life threatening injuries.

Luthy was transported to a local hospital where he remains under medical care. 

Two Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies who were assisting the Reno officers with the incident sustained minor injuries.  They were treated at a local hospital and released.  No other citizens or officers were injured.

The Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol was enacted, and the Sparks Police are leading the investigation with the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an on-going investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sparks Police Detectives.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.