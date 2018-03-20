Sparks Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Near Marsh & Nixon

Sparks police say that a Reno Police Department officer-involved shooting took place after officers attempted to locate an armed, suicidal subject in the area of Marsh & Nixon. Police say the subject, 42-year-old Reno resident Derek Luthy, was also a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation.

Police say they found Luthy with two handguns in the area of Marsh and Nixon and tried to calm him down, but they were unsuccessful and shot him, leaving him with non-life threatening injuries.

Luthy was transported to a local hospital where he remains under medical care.

Two Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies who were assisting the Reno officers with the incident sustained minor injuries. They were treated at a local hospital and released. No other citizens or officers were injured.

The Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol was enacted, and the Sparks Police are leading the investigation with the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an on-going investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sparks Police Detectives.