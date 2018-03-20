Surging Housing Market Creates Influx of New Area Realtors

As the housing market surges in northern Nevada, so does the number of people wanting to profit from it. We spoke with the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors and two local agents about the influx of new realtors

Raquel Riggle has been in finance for 20 years and has been a realtor for 13 of them. "Every time we see the market have an upswing and momentum, and we see a lot of realtors come and get their license," she says.

There are almost 2,500 realtors currently licensed in northern Nevada, all vying for that precious commission. But, the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors says on average only 500 to 600 houses are sold per month.

So, it is competitive.

"I would say the first three months are a little bit heartbreaking because you don't get a paycheck, right? So, you're working and you’re paying these dues - and you see this money go and go and go," explains Michelle Andrade, who just celebrated her first year in the profession.

"I would say 90 percent of it is marketing, the other ten percent is the job," says Riggle.

Andrade admits her notions about the home-selling business have evolved. "(You think) It's going to be so glamorous, but the reality is you have to hustle, there has to be grind, you have to get out of those PJs, you have to go out there and network and get yourself out there."

Since the competition is tough right now, Riggle advises new realtors sign on with strong companies that are well-established in our area. "They offer a lot of good training programs and kinda, ingrain yourself in the marketplace and figure out how and what you're doing before you put your boots on the ground."

If you're looking to buy or sell your home - experts say be picky when choosing your agent.

The Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors advises interviewing several and asking tough questions about how the person will market your home or what access he or she has to available properties.

The Association says interest in the profession has been growing steadily over the years ...they see 50 to 60 people every month at their orientations.

