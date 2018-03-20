Nevada Faces Loyola Chicago in Sweet 16; Game on KTVN

Nevada (29-7) will face off against Loyola Chicago (30-5) in the Sweet 16 this Thursday afternoon in Atlanta. The game will air 4:07 p.m. PST on CBS, KTVN.

It is the second Sweet 16 appearance for the Wolf Pack since 2004 in St. Louis.

Nevada has overcome second half double figure deficits in both of its NCAA Tournament games to win, 14 to Texas and 22 against Cincinnati. The 22-point comeback vs. the Bearcats is the second largest in NCAA Tournament history.

Nevada's 29 wins this season is tied with 2006-07 team for the most in school history.

There are a few places around town are hosting watch parties:

Greater Nevada Field starting at 3:30 p.m. Fans can watch the game live on the 37x46 foot HD video board at the field located at 250 Evans Ave

Peppermill Resort Casino Spa will host a party starting at 3:45 p.m. until 7 p.m. inside the Tuscany Events Center, at 2707 S. Virginia Street

The RTC will offer free transportation on all regularly scheduled RTC transit services on Thursday, March 22 from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

And - Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has agreed to a friendly wager with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on the game's outcome.

If the Wolf Pack win, Mayor Emanuel will order 16 dozen donuts from Reno’s local bakery DoughBoys to be delivered to Reno City Hall.

And if Chicago wins, Mayor Schieve will have to order 16 dozen doughnuts from Dat Donut in the Chatham neighborhood to be delivered to City Hall there.

“It’s been an unbelievable season for our Wolf Pack as they stay focused on The Hunt,” said Mayor Schieve. “Coach Eric Musselman’s squad has shown perseverance, heart, and gumption in their thrilling 14 and 22-point comebacks. That’s the story of Reno, too. We could be down, but you can never count out The Biggest Little City.”

“The Loyola Ramblers have electrified Chicago, and fans across the city are looking forward to cheering on Simeon High School’s Donte Ingram, Whitney Young’s Lucas Williamson and the entire team tomorrow night,” said Mayor Emanuel. “While I fully expect that we’ll be celebrating a win with Chatham donuts at Chicago City Hall, we’re prepared to deliver sweet treats to Reno City Hall in the unlikely event the Wolf Pack is able to earn a Sweet Sixteen victory.”

(University of Nevada, Reno contributed to this report.)