Governor Sandoval Appoints Dixie Grossman to Second Judicial District Court

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval has appointed Dixie Grossman to the Second Judicial District Court.

“Dixie has an impressive history of family law experience and I am pleased to appoint her to this position,” Governor Brian Sandoval said. “I am confident that the attention and passion with which she treats all those who enter her courtroom will make her a strong addition to the Second Judicial District Court bench.”

Grossman is currently a Juvenile Court Master for the Second Judicial District Court.

“I am honored that Governor Sandoval has appointed me to the Second Judicial District Court,” Dixie Grossman said. “I thank him for the trust he has placed in me and I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Washoe County.”

