Vicki Moore Resigns as Douglas County Chief Financial Officer

Douglas County says Vicki Moore has resigned as Douglas County Chief Financial Officer, effective March 20th.

In a statement, County Manager Larry Werner said, "This was a difficult departure, and we wish her the best in her future career endeavors."

Moore was promoted by Douglas County on April 24, 2017.

The Chief Financial Officer oversees the Finance Department, which is responsible for the administration of financial affairs for the county.

(Douglas County contributed to this report.)