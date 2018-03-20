Washoe County Medical Examiner Identifies Burned Body Found North of Reno

The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the body found inside a burned out truck north of Reno last month.

Washoe County Deputies say 51-year-old Christine Townsend of Reno died in the incident which was reported around 7:30 a.m. on March 20th.

Townsend was last seen that same day in the area of G Street in Sparks during the early morning hours. Her truck was a Gray 2004 Toyota pickup.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.