Washoe County Deputies Investigate Burned Body Found North of Reno

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was found inside a burned out truck north of Reno near Red Rock and American Flats Road.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District confirms one person died in the incident which was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A portion of American Flats Road was closed as authorities investigated, but it has since been reopened. There's no immediate word on when it will reopen.

Deputies used its RAVEN helicopter to scour the area after the fire was put.

"There's a joint investigation going on. The fire district will continue to investigate the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office is trying to determine a cause of death," says Bob Harmon, Washoe County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.