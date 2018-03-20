McQueen High School Students Host Gun Forum with Community Leade - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

McQueen High School Students Host Gun Forum with Community Leaders

Posted: Updated:

Picture a public forum discussing an issue of public policy: it includes Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, Reno Police Chief Jason Soto, Washoe County Commissioner Kitty Jung, State Senator Julia Ratti and State Assembly Woman Teresa Benitez-Thompson.

Are there any kids in your image? Probably not. But on Tuesday night, a forum just like that discussed gun violence at McQueen High School. The group of panelists included all of those officials, as well as other community leaders. And they did what Americans do... they talked.

"That's kind of what our country is based on," Aljerae Manuzon, senior at McQueen, said. "A bunch of different people with different opinions, different lifestyles."

"I think we had a chance to listen to people, to listen to different opinions," Sharon Oren, panelist and Owner of Maccabee Arms in Reno, said. "And hopefully walk out of this interaction better than we walked into it."

The event was organized by the journalism staff at McQueen. Their goal was to continue the conversation about gun violence at schools, since the Parkland High School students started it last month. Ryan Smith, journalism advisor at McQueen, says the forum was a way to move forward following the walk out last week.

"We'd heard from a lot of students and interviewed students, that had a lot of questions about what were they allowed to do, what was the school going to allow them to do, what could they do next?" Smith said. "And we started thinking how can we help be part of that conversation."

Senior Madeline Reese said she came to voice her opinion, because now is the time young people have to step up.

"Students have to get involved," Reese said. "Because it seems as though adults are very unwilling to listen to us and are very unwilling to do anything about the problems we face on a daily basis."

Other students we spoke with said they came to the forum just to hear different perspectives.

"I would just like to immerse myself in opinions that don't quite agree with mine," Manuzon said.

Sophomore Ethan Caraway said he learned something tonight, but still has some questions going forward. Still, Caraway said he and his generation will continue to speak out, but will also try to grow.

"I think we have somewhat of a voice, I don't think we have as much of a voice as we like," Caraway said. "To have more of a voice I think we need to be more respectful."

While the young generation continues to find just the right tone in their voice, Oren says they're already being heard. He said he's impressed with what they've done, and what they could do in the future.

"I never thought when I was 17 years of age I would be able to get the Mayor and the chief of police and leaders of my community to come and listen to me," Oren said. "And we these kids did today, they gave me a lot of hope for our future."

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.