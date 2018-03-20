WCSD Rezoning for New Schools

Washoe County School District is building three new schools, so come 2019, thousands of students will be zoned differently to alleviate overcrowding in the district.

"When all is said and done, we are talking 25 to 30 schools and maybe as many as 15,000 students will see overcrowding relief, just with these first three new schools," WCSD Spokesperson Riley Sutton said.

Parents got a chance to weigh in on those changes at a public meeting Monday night.

"We specifically moved to a neighborhood with schools in mind," WCSD father Jeff Cronin said, "and now the lines have been moved, so that brings a bit of uncertainty and concern to us."

Parents like Cronin packed the Traner Middle School cafeteria Monday to find out how their families might be affected by the changes. For Cronin's family, it means a rezoning to the new Sky Ranch Middle School in the Spanish Springs. After meeting the new principal at the meeting, Cronin said he's much less concerned.

"Sounds like there's a good plan in place to get this started," Cronin said, "so I'm feeling confident with the leadership that they have there right now."

Other parents, though, are still upset about changes to their kids' lives and possibly the value of their homes.

"I want him to stay with the same kids he's been with his entire life, played sports with, and keep it safe," WCSD mother Jacque Kuklinski said. "I wouldn't have bought that house if those were the schools they told me at the time my child was going to have to go to."

Parents like Kuklinski can apply for a variance if they want to stay at their old school. Students who only have one year to go in their old school qualify for that variance automatically; the rest will be on a case-by-case basis.

"We understand that change is hard, particularly on our students," Sutton said. "We've tried really hard and had this committee help us look at it, and not from a lens of just numbers, and 'How do we make the numbers at each school balance out?' but 'How do we take care of the students?"

The new zoning lines aren't set in stone just yet; the zoning committee will make its recommendations to the Board of Trustees starting on April 10. They're hoping to have the lines finalized before the fall, to give parents a full year to plan for changes to their schools.

To see how your home would be affected by the proposed changes, click here.