Nevada Getting Support from the Pros

The Reno Bighorns are getting behind the Nevada Wolf Pack Men's Basketball team as the Pack prepares for its upcoming Sweet 16 game.

Team officials announced the team will host a Wolf Pack Whiteout night featuring the making of a Nevada Wolf Pack chant video during the Bighorns' final regular season home game, Tuesday March 20th.

Plus, the first 500 fans through the door will get a Nevada Sweet 16 Whiteout shirt.

The Bighorns organization will continue to offer a $7 ticket special at the box office along with a Sweet $16 ticket special featuring a ticket to the night’s contest and a food voucher good for any concession at the Reno Events Center. All University of Nevada students who present their student ID at the box office will receive a complimentary ticket to the game.

The night will feature appearances from Nevada mascots, Reno Aces Mascot Archie and Reno 1868 mascot Truckee. All fans who make a purchase at the team store will be entered to win a $150 Silver and Blue Outfitters gift card.