NDOW Plans Stocking Fish at Sparks Marina, Four Other Ponds

Anglers itching for a good catch will be pleased to hear the Nevada Department of Wildlife plans to stock the Sparks Marina and four other urban ponds with fish.

NDOW will stock 5,000 trout (3,500 rainbow and 1,500 brown) in the Sparks Marina on Friday, March 30th. It will be the first visit of the NDOW fish truck to any urban pond this year.

Once the marina is stocked to truck will head to other locations with about 500 rainbow trout each, Paradise Ponds in Reno, Bailey Fishing Pond in Carson City and Mitch Park Pond in Gardnerville.

Between spring and fall, NDOW says it will stock 20 urban ponds and streams in western Nevada with a total of 88,000 trout. They say urban ponds get the largest fish the hatchery grows, which is about 9-10 inches.

NDOW tries stocking ponds every two weeks when conditions are right, typically from March through June and then again in September through October. They add most stocked fish are expected to be caught withing 15 days of going into the ponds.