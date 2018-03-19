Nevada Governor Sandoval Signs School Safety Executive Order - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Governor Sandoval Signs School Safety Executive Order

Posted: Updated:

Governor Brian Sandoval has signed an executive order establishing a Statewide School Safety Task Force. 

“The safety of our schoolchildren is a matter of unparalled importance,” Governor Sandoval said. “It is imperative that the state devote its resources toward making schools as safe as possible and it is my firm belief that this Task Force will help us do just that.”

The Task Force, which will meet in the near future, may include members including the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, a member of the Nevada State Senate and the State Assembly, the superintendents of Clark and Washoe Counties or their designees, a superintendent from a rural school district, an elementary or secondary school principal, a representative from the Charter School Association of Nevada or its designee, a school board trustee, an elementary or secondary school teacher, a school behavioral health care professional or social worker, a representative from the State Department of Health and Human Services, a school resource officer or member of law enforcement, a parent of a child enrolled in grades K – 12, an expert or professional in the field of juvenile justice, the student representative to the State Board of Education and anyone else deemed necessary by the Governor. The Governor will also designate the Chair of the Committee.

The Executive Order requires that the Task Force deliver an initial report of its activities to the Governor on or before August 1, 2018 which includes a review of current law related to school safety and a summary of any recommended actions that can immediately be taken to improve school safety including: any bill draft or budgetary requests necessary to enact the recommendations, a draft of any Executive Order necessary to enact the recommendations, any proposed model policy for adoption by individual school districts and any other information the Task Force deems necessary.

(Office of Governor Brian Sandoval contributed to this report.)

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.