Governor Sandoval Names Members of Statewide School Safety Task Force

Governor Brian Sandoval has announced the members of the Statewide School Safety Task Force, which he created earlier this month with the signing of Executive Order 2018-5.

The Task Force will be chaired by Communities In Schools National President and CEO Dale Erquiaga. Margarita Gamboa, Principal of Sunrise Acres Elementary School in Las Vegas and Nevada State Assemblywoman Jill Tolles will serve as co-Vice Chairs.

“School safety is one of the highest priorities for my administration,” Governor Brian Sandoval said. “I am very pleased by the caliber of individuals who have agreed to serve our state on this Task Force. Additionally, I am honored that Dale Erquiaga, National President and CEO of Communities In Schools has accepted our invitation to bring his national level perspective to our statewide discussion. I look forward to convening this Task Force on May 3, 2018 at 10 a.m.”

Anthony Petrosino, Director of the WestEd Justice & Prevention Research Center and Associate Director of WestEd’s Health & Justice Program, will serve as a non-voting, national expert to help staff the Task Force.

Members of the Statewide School Safety Task Force include:

• Steve Canavero – State Superintendent of Public Instruction;

• Yvanna Cancela – Member of the Nevada State Senate;

• Jill Tolles – Member of the Nevada State Assembly;

• Mike Barton, Clark County School District Chief Academic Officer – Clark County School District Superintendent or his designee;

• Traci Davis, Washoe County School District Superintendent – Washoe County School District Superintendent or her designee;

• Dave Jensen, Humboldt County School District Superintendent – Rural Superintendent;

• Brianne M. Thoreson, Bishop Manogue Catholic High School Principal,

• Dr. Zachary Robbins, Cheyenne High School Principal,

• Margarita Gamboa, Sunrise Acres Elementary School Principal – Elementary or Secondary School Principal;

• Pat Hickey, Charter School Association of Nevada, Executive Director – Representative from the Charter School Association of Nevada;

• Bridget Peterson, President, Lyon County School District Board of Trustees – School Board Trustee;

• Pilar Biller, Damonte Ranch High School Art Teacher,

• Derek Krallman, Jerome D. Mack Middle School Teacher – Elementary or Secondary School Teacher;

• Katherine Loudon, Washoe County School District Counseling Coordinator,

• Katie A. Dockweiler, Clark County School District Nationally Certified School Psychologist – School Behavioral Health Care Professional or Social Worker;

• Leon Ravin, MD, Statewide Psychiatric Medical Director – Department of Health and Human Services Representative;

• James Ketsaa, Clark County School District Police Department Chief,

• Jason Trevino, Washoe County School District Police Department Chief – School Resource Officer or a member of law enforcement;

• Laura Hernandez, Clark County -- Parent,

• Caryn Swobe, Washoe County – Parent,

• William Voy, Eighth Judicial District Court Judge – Expert or professional in the field of Juvenile Justice;

• Ashley Macias, Mojave High School – Student Representative to the State Board of Education;

• Della Frank, Clark County School District Indian Education Opportunities Program Project Facilitator,

• Jimmy Tarelo, Western High School JAG Student

• Dale Erquiaga, Communities In Schools, National President and CEO – Anyone else deemed necessary by the Governor.

“The safety of our schoolchildren is a matter of unparalled importance,” Governor Sandoval said earlier this month. “It is imperative that the state devote its resources toward making schools as safe as possible and it is my firm belief that this Task Force will help us do just that.”

The Executive Order requires that the Task Force deliver an initial report of its activities to the Governor on or before August 1, 2018 which includes a review of current law related to school safety and a summary of any recommended actions that can immediately be taken to improve school safety including: any bill draft or budgetary requests necessary to enact the recommendations, a draft of any Executive Order necessary to enact the recommendations, any proposed model policy for adoption by individual school districts and any other information the Task Force deems necessary.

