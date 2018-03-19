Reno's Newest Bike Lanes

Spring begins tomorrow (Tuesday), a reminder that soon there will be much more to watch out for on the roads. A big change coming to one road ahead of bike commuter season.

Northbound Evans Avenue is closed from Highland to McCarran, as crews take advantage of UNR's spring break to build a dedicated bike lane. When it's finished, Evans will have bike lanes from end to end…from Greater Nevada Field downtown to where Evans Avenue ends north of town. As the RTC’s Lauren Ball tells us, "This will be a shared multi-use path, so as you can see behind me now it’s just asphalt, but as it gets warmer we're going to be able to get out here and do some striping, so you'll see the stripes as it gets warmer."

Starting right at the middle of the university on Evans to McCarran, the bike pedestrian path is elevated and separate. It doesn't have to share space with cars, making it a lot safer. Speaking of safety, they're putting up more of those flashing pedestrian crossing signs. One is going up by the university’s baseball stadium, and a few more outside student housing so drivers can see exactly who's crossing the road. Ball tells us, "These signs are sort of becoming the standard in our community these days. They are more helpful, they help cars see pedestrians and just keeps everybody a little bit safer."

The closest bicycle place to Evans Avenue is The Dropout Bike Shop. Owner Chad Kortan has been biking in town for many years, even to work. His passion for two wheels comes, he says, from a love for freedom. He knows how many students will be biking the new path. He tells me, "There's got to be at least 10,000 out there with bikes I bet, just at UNR." And he says it increases every year...a new record-breaking surge every semester. As he puts it, "More pedestrian traffic and more bike traffic, it’s fantastic."

All the more reason the RTC is working at getting more spaces for bikes, year after year. Ball says, "We know a lot more people are bicycling in our community and this is one of our priorities, to expand our bike lanes."