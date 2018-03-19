Bryan Hofmann - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Bryan Hofmann

Although originally from Long Beach California, Bryan has called Nevada home since he moved here at 5 years old. He started his career in storytelling as a still photographer, signing on with KTVN in 2016 as a camera man. His work ethic and passion for news soon got him his current position as a morning traffic anchor/reporter.

Bryan is adamant about sharing stories that matter. His particular news interests include health and healthcare, immigration and general political topics. In his spare time he enjoys motorcycle riding, making friends, and thinking of new puns to incorporate into newscasts.

If you have any stories for Bryan, email him at bhofmann@ktvn.com

