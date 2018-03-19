Suspect Arrested after SWAT Serves Warrant, Nearby School Lockdo - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Suspect Arrested after SWAT Serves Warrant, Nearby School Lockdown Lifted

Posted: Updated:

Sparks police needed the help of the regional SWAT team to help serve a warrant today. A school in the area was on a code yellow lockdown during the incident as a precaution. 

Sparks police say they arrested Ameil Williams around 3 p.m. Monday for Prohibited Person Carrying a Dangerous Weapon in a Concealed Manner. This occurred in the 1100 block of La Via Way in Sparks.

Around 1 p.m., the suspect barricaded himself inside and would not respond to the investigators. Police then called in the SWAT team for assistance. Nearby residents were evacuated. After launching tear gas into the home, the suspect came out and was taken into custody after about two hours. The say Williams was treated at a local hospital for exposure to gas, but no one was injured in the incident. Williams will be booked into the Washoe County Detention Center for charges related to this incident and the original case.

The Washoe County School District says Katherine Dunn Elementary School was on a precautionary code yellow lockdown due to police activity in that area, but it has since been lifted.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.