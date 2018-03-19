Suspect Arrested after SWAT Serves Warrant, Nearby School Lockdown Lifted

Sparks police needed the help of the regional SWAT team to help serve a warrant today. A school in the area was on a code yellow lockdown during the incident as a precaution.

Sparks police say they arrested Ameil Williams around 3 p.m. Monday for Prohibited Person Carrying a Dangerous Weapon in a Concealed Manner. This occurred in the 1100 block of La Via Way in Sparks.

Around 1 p.m., the suspect barricaded himself inside and would not respond to the investigators. Police then called in the SWAT team for assistance. Nearby residents were evacuated. After launching tear gas into the home, the suspect came out and was taken into custody after about two hours. The say Williams was treated at a local hospital for exposure to gas, but no one was injured in the incident. Williams will be booked into the Washoe County Detention Center for charges related to this incident and the original case.

The Washoe County School District says Katherine Dunn Elementary School was on a precautionary code yellow lockdown due to police activity in that area, but it has since been lifted.