Facebook Hires Firm to Audit Cambridge Analytica

Facebook says it has hired an outside firm to audit Cambridge Analytica regarding the reported data scraping of as many as 50 million user accounts.

Facebook said on Monday that Cambridge has agreed to give the digital forensics firm Stroz Friedberg "complete access to their servers and systems."

The audit, Facebook says, is to determine if the Facebook data the Cambridge collected still exists or if it's been destroyed.

Facebook has also approached two other individuals - former Cambridge employee-turned-whistleblower Christopher Wylie, and University of Cambridge professor Aleksandr Kogan, who did the scraping - to submit to audits as well.

Cambridge denies keeping data from Kogan's work. Facebook said it would be a "grave violation" of its policies if the data still exists.

Meanwhile, the head of the European Union's parliament says the bloc will investigate Facebook over the use of its data by a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm.

Antonio Tajani tweeted on Monday: "Allegations of misuse of Facebook user data is an unacceptable violation of our citizens' privacy rights. The European Parliament will investigate fully, calling digital platforms to account." Tajani, who is president of the EU parliament, hasn't provided details.

U.K. lawmakers have already called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before a parliamentary committee about this case.

