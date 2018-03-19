Local Shop Sales in a Frenzy Over Nevada Basketball Success

The Nevada men's Basketball team is moving on to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament and Wolf Pack fans in Reno are responding to the team's success.

Since the Pack's comeback victory over Cincinnati on Sunday, the Silver and Blue Outfitters across from the University of Nevada has had nonstop business.

"It's been absolutely insane, we've seen a huge increase in our online business," said Carly Smith, store manager at Silver and Blue Outfitters. "We've had seven pages of online orders, which is close to 1,000 orders."

Since the start of the tournament, Smith says Silver and Blue Outfitters have also been consistently selling basketball gear like jerseys and the Mountain West Conference Champion t-shirts inside their North Virginia Street. location. She also expects the store to sell out of the Sweet 16 clothing items once they become available Monday afternoon.

"Everyone wants them by Thursday, so we've already placed a second reorder and maybe even a third, depending on demand," said Smith.

Some students buying near gear at Silver and Blue Outfitters are taking their merchandise with them to Nevada's next match-up.

"Me and a couple buddies decided we're going to Atlanta to support the Pack, we're really excited about it," said Freshman, Anthony Dericco. "We have to rep Nevada there, we have to let everyone know we're from Nevada, we have to be the loudest fans and just cheer them on till the end."

If you want to watch the game, it's this Thursday at 4:07 p.m. on CBS.

The Pack improved to 6-7 all-time in the NCAA Tournament after Sunday's win against Cincinnati.

Nevada’s 29 wins ties the school record also held by the 2006-07 team.

(University of Nevada, Reno contributed to the writing of this story)