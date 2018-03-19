President Trump Calls for Getting Tough on Drug Dealers - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump Calls for Getting Tough on Drug Dealers

Posted: Updated:

President Donald Trump says the nation "must get tough" with drug dealers, which includes utilizing the death penalty.

Trump unveiled his plan to combat the nation's deadly opioid addiction in a speech Monday in Manchester, New Hampshire, a state ravaged by the drug.

"Drug traffickers kill so many thousands of our citizens every year. That is why my Department of Justice will be seeking so many much tougher penalties than we've ever had."

Trump said "failure is not an option" and vowed that "addiction is not our future."

He vowed to help create "a generation of drug-free children." And he complained that, under the current law, a dealer could sell a drug that could kill hundreds but only receive a short prison sentence.

"We're pouring a lot of money and a lot of talent into this horrible problem," the president said. He added, "We will not rest until the end, this scourge of drug addiction in America will stop."

He also said that Congress will allocate additional funds to combat the crisis, saying it will be "the most money spent ever on the opioid crisis."

Trump said the crisis will be solved with "brains, resolve and toughness" saying blue ribbon committees are not doing enough to battle the epidemic.

"This is about winning a very, very tough problem, if we don't get very tough on these dealers, it's not going to happen folks, and I want to win this battle," he added.

The president said he doesn't want to leave the White House and still "have this problem."

This is Trump's first visit as president to New Hampshire. His victory there in the 2016 Republican primary helped propel him to the nomination, though he lost the state narrowly in the general election to Hillary Clinton.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions released this statement: 

“Drug dealers show no respect for human dignity and put their own greed ahead of the safety and even the lives of others. Drug trafficking is an inherently violent and deadly business: if you want to collect a drug debt, you collect it with the barrel of a gun. As surely as night follows day, violence and death follow drug trafficking, and murder is often a tool of drug traffickers.

“At the Department of Justice, we have made ending the drug epidemic a priority. We will continue to aggressively prosecute drug traffickers and we will use federal law to seek the death penalty wherever appropriate.

“I want to thank the President for his strong leadership on this issue and I join him in sending the message that business as usual has ended.”

Governor Brian Sandoval released this statement in response to Trump's plan:  

“I applaud today’s opioid initiative announcement by President Trump. Nevada has and continues to aggressively combat the prescription drug abuse epidemic and today’s announcement compliments our state’s efforts. The announcement will also help Nevada in building on our efforts to provide the critical resources necessary to combat this disease in our communities.”

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.