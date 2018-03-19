President Trump Calls for Getting Tough on Drug Dealers

President Donald Trump says the nation "must get tough" with drug dealers, which includes utilizing the death penalty.

Trump unveiled his plan to combat the nation's deadly opioid addiction in a speech Monday in Manchester, New Hampshire, a state ravaged by the drug.

"Drug traffickers kill so many thousands of our citizens every year. That is why my Department of Justice will be seeking so many much tougher penalties than we've ever had."

Trump said "failure is not an option" and vowed that "addiction is not our future."

He vowed to help create "a generation of drug-free children." And he complained that, under the current law, a dealer could sell a drug that could kill hundreds but only receive a short prison sentence.

"We're pouring a lot of money and a lot of talent into this horrible problem," the president said. He added, "We will not rest until the end, this scourge of drug addiction in America will stop."

He also said that Congress will allocate additional funds to combat the crisis, saying it will be "the most money spent ever on the opioid crisis."

Trump said the crisis will be solved with "brains, resolve and toughness" saying blue ribbon committees are not doing enough to battle the epidemic.

"This is about winning a very, very tough problem, if we don't get very tough on these dealers, it's not going to happen folks, and I want to win this battle," he added.

The president said he doesn't want to leave the White House and still "have this problem."

This is Trump's first visit as president to New Hampshire. His victory there in the 2016 Republican primary helped propel him to the nomination, though he lost the state narrowly in the general election to Hillary Clinton.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions released this statement:

“Drug dealers show no respect for human dignity and put their own greed ahead of the safety and even the lives of others. Drug trafficking is an inherently violent and deadly business: if you want to collect a drug debt, you collect it with the barrel of a gun. As surely as night follows day, violence and death follow drug trafficking, and murder is often a tool of drug traffickers.

“At the Department of Justice, we have made ending the drug epidemic a priority. We will continue to aggressively prosecute drug traffickers and we will use federal law to seek the death penalty wherever appropriate.

“I want to thank the President for his strong leadership on this issue and I join him in sending the message that business as usual has ended.”

Governor Brian Sandoval released this statement in response to Trump's plan:

“I applaud today’s opioid initiative announcement by President Trump. Nevada has and continues to aggressively combat the prescription drug abuse epidemic and today’s announcement compliments our state’s efforts. The announcement will also help Nevada in building on our efforts to provide the critical resources necessary to combat this disease in our communities.”

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)