Deputies Release Details on Two Bodies Found at Fallen Leaf Lake

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office released more details after two bodies were recovered from Fallen Leaf Lake last year.

Deputies say DNA recently confirmed one body as 71-year-old Cynthia Ellis (aka Cynthia Prehoda). The South Lake Tahoe woman went missing in 2001 and was believed to have committed suicide by drowning. Her body was recovered in August 2017. Authorities say a forensic autopsy was unable to determine a cause of death.

The second body, identified as 74-year-old Michael Whalen was recovered in October 2017. He went missing in 2004 after traveling to the Lake Tahoe area from Florida. His van was located near the lake in late 2004.

They say Whalen had a rope tied around the bottom of his legs and an anchor attached to it.

They say a forensic autopsy was unable to determine a cause of death, and add that there's no evidence of foul play in Whalen's death.

Both families were notified. Bruce’s Legacy, the Fallen Leaf Fire Department, El Dorado County Search and Rescue and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office all helped in the case.

Anyone with information on Whalen, the location of his canoe, or any canoe found at Fallen Leaf Lake around 2004 or 2005 is asked to call El Dorado County Sheriff’s Detective Rich Horn at (530) 642-4729 or Detective Damian Frisby at (530) 573-3022.

(El Dorado County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)