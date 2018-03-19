City of Reno Invites Public to Vote in Reno Flag Design Contest

The Reno Flag Project wants your input as it moves forward with the process to potentially create a new, official municipal flag for the City of Reno.

In celebration of Reno’s 150th birthday in 2018, the Reno Arts and Culture Commission previously held two educational workshops on flag culture and design at The Holland Project and had an open submission period for flag designs from November 30, 2017 through March 2, 2018.

More than 200 submissions were received. The Arts and Culture Commission’s Reno Flag Committee met on March 14 and narrowed the submissions down to 13 finalists. The public can vote for their favorite flag finalist at RenoCulture.com through April 6, 2018.

From there, the Arts and Culture Commission plans to choose a top three. The top three will be presented to the Reno City Council at a future meeting, likely April 25. Council may or may not officially adopt a flag from the design contest submissions.

Should Council adopt a new flag in time, it would debut at Greater Nevada Field on May 9, 2018 at the Biggest Little Birthday event.

The current community flag, created in 1959, is unofficial and was never adopted by the City of Reno.

(City of Reno contributed to this report.)