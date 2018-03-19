BLM Postpones Meeting on Wild Horses Over Notice Dispute - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

BLM Postpones Meeting on Wild Horses Over Notice Dispute

The federal Bureau of Land Management is postponing an advisory panel's scheduled March 27-28 meeting to make recommendations on wild horses and burros because of a dispute over public notice.

A BLM statement Friday says a board member threatened to sue the agency because it didn't provide 30 days' notice of the meeting scheduled in Salt Lake City.

The agency says 30 days of public notice are generally required for National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board meetings but that the agency gave 15 days of notice as allowed for urgent matters.

Three board members' terms expire March 31 and the BLM says the board wouldn't have a quorum to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke without those members.

The BLM says the meeting will be rescheduled when new members are seated.

