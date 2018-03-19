Reno-Tahoe International Airport Offering Flights to Atlanta

The Nevada Wolf Pack men's basketball team is in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in Atlanta and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) wants to help you get there.

Normally the airport doesn't offer non-stop flights directly to Atlanta, but now they're offering several options so fans can show their support.

"The Wolf Pack is reaching new heights and our community can follow them in person through RNO," says Marily Mora, President/CEO of the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Authority.

They are urging folks to books tickets soon being that it's spring break and the NCAA tournament, seats fill up fast.

Airlines offering the flights are American Airlines, Delta, Southwest and United.

To find out more click here.

Nevada is now seeking its first Elite 8 appearance this Thursday playing 11th seed Loyola Chicago (30-5). The game will air on CBS at 4:07 p.m. P.T.

The Pack improved to 6-7 all-time in the NCAA Tournament after Sunday's win against Cincinnati.

Nevada’s 29 wins ties the school record also held by the 2006-07 team.

(RNO, University of Nevada, Reno contributed to the writing of this story)