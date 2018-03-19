Olympic Valley House Fire Injuries Two People

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a propane tank is likely to blame for a house fire in Olympic Valley on Saturday night.

Placer County says two people were injured when they opened a dryer inside the home.

Placer County is assisting Cal Fire with the investigation.

The two people were flown to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno for treatment then were taken to the UC Davis burn unit.

An official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Squaw Valley Fire Department is thanking everyone who helped put out the flames including North Tahoe Fire, Truckee Fire, Care Flight, CHP, Placer County Sheriffs Dept., and Liberty Utilities.