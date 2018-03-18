Nevada Storms Back and Punches a Ticket to the Sweet 16

Down 22 points with 11:30 to play the Nevada Wolf Pack completed an unbelievable comeback to top Cincinnati 75-73 in the 2nd Round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday Night.

With under 30 seconds to play and the game tied at 73 Cody Martin missed a jumper but Josh Hall grabbed an offensive rebound and hit the putback to give Nevada their first lead of the game. Nevada never allowed the Bearcats to get another shot up in the final 9 seconds to seal the comeback victory.

The Wolf Pack was led by Cody Martin's 25 points. Hall had 14 points. Jordan Caroline and Kendall Stephens had 13 points each while Caleb Martin added 10 points.

Kendall Stephens made three 3 point shots to break Jimmer Fredette's Mountain West single season three point mark of 124. Stephens now has 126 this season.

The Wolf Pack will continue their NCAA Tournament journey in the Sweet 16 when they will play 11 seed Loyola Chicago.

This is Nevada's first trip to the Sweet 16 since the 2004 NCAA Tournament.