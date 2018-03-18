Reno Police Release Results of Leprechaun Crawl Sting - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Release Results of Leprechaun Crawl Sting

Posted: Updated:

Downtown Reno was full of leprechaun-centered, drinking festivities as patrons participated in this year's annual Leprechaun Crawl Saturday. During the festivities, the Reno Police Department performed an underage alcohol compliance check and cited two venues that failed:

  1. Thai Corner Café – 100 W. 2nd Street
  2. The Jungle - 246 W. 1st Street

Venues that passed the compliance check are as follows:

  1. Five Star Saloon-132 West Street
  2. Imperial Bar and Lounge-150 N. Arlington Avenue
  3. Pizza Reno-26 W. 2nd Street
  4. The Library -134 W. 2nd Street
  5. Silver Legacy Casino (Rum Bullions, Aura Ultra Lounge, Silver Baron Lounge) – 407 N. Virginia Street
  6. 3rd Street Bar – 125 W. 3rd Street
  7. The Rack-111 N. Virginia Street
  8. Harrah’s Casino (Sapphire Lounge) – 219 N. Center Street
  9. Eldorado Casino (Novi, Brew Brothers) – 345 N. Arlington Avenue.
  10. Circus Circus Casino (El Jefe) – 500 N. Sierra Street
  11. Little Nugget Casino – 233 N. Virginia Street
  12. Headquarters Bar – 219 W. 2nd Street Bar
  13. Siri Casino – 241 N. Virginia Street
  14. 1Up Bar – 214 W. Commercial Row
  15. Faces NV – 235 W. 2nd Street
  16. The Stick – 95 N. Sierra Street
  17. Our Bar – 211 W. 1st Street
  18. Tonic Lounge – 231 W. 2nd Street
  19. West 2nd Street Bar – 118 W. 2nd Street
  20. Greater Nevada Field (Upstairs Bar) – 250 Evans Street

Compliance check operations involve volunteers, 18-20 years old, that check businesses in the downtown Reno area.

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

