Reno Police Release Results of Leprechaun Crawl Sting

Downtown Reno was full of leprechaun-centered, drinking festivities as patrons participated in this year's annual Leprechaun Crawl Saturday. During the festivities, the Reno Police Department performed an underage alcohol compliance check and cited two venues that failed:

Thai Corner Café – 100 W. 2nd Street The Jungle - 246 W. 1st Street

Venues that passed the compliance check are as follows:

Five Star Saloon-132 West Street Imperial Bar and Lounge-150 N. Arlington Avenue Pizza Reno-26 W. 2nd Street The Library -134 W. 2nd Street Silver Legacy Casino (Rum Bullions, Aura Ultra Lounge, Silver Baron Lounge) – 407 N. Virginia Street 3rd Street Bar – 125 W. 3rd Street The Rack-111 N. Virginia Street Harrah’s Casino (Sapphire Lounge) – 219 N. Center Street Eldorado Casino (Novi, Brew Brothers) – 345 N. Arlington Avenue. Circus Circus Casino (El Jefe) – 500 N. Sierra Street Little Nugget Casino – 233 N. Virginia Street Headquarters Bar – 219 W. 2nd Street Bar Siri Casino – 241 N. Virginia Street 1Up Bar – 214 W. Commercial Row Faces NV – 235 W. 2nd Street The Stick – 95 N. Sierra Street Our Bar – 211 W. 1st Street Tonic Lounge – 231 W. 2nd Street West 2nd Street Bar – 118 W. 2nd Street Greater Nevada Field (Upstairs Bar) – 250 Evans Street

Compliance check operations involve volunteers, 18-20 years old, that check businesses in the downtown Reno area.