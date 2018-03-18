Bighorns Comeback Falls Short to OKC

The Reno Bighorns (26-21) fell to the Oklahoma City Blue (26-21) 121-118 Friday night at the Reno Events Center. -

Aaron Harrison led the Bighorns scoring a team season-high 45 points while adding seven rebounds and three assists. Jack Cooley notched 18 points and eight rebounds while Marcus Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Daniel Hamilton paced the Blue with 27 points and 10 rebounds while Justin Leon tallied 21 points and five rebounds.

The opening minutes of the first frame set the tone for a tight-knit game between the Bighorns and the Blue. Oklahoma City would have a 52.2% team shooting effort, edging Reno’s 45.8%. After four ties, the Blue ended the first frame on a 10-3 run to have a five-point lead entering the second quarter.

The Bighorns regained momentum in the beginning of the second frame going on a 7-2 run to tie the game at 36 with 9:49 to play in the first half. The remainder of the frame would be a back and forth battle that saw six lead changes and four ties. Reno went into the locker room trailing the Blue 64-56

Coming out of the break, the Blue opened their lead to as many as 14 points. Despite Harrison scoring 13 points in the quarter, Oklahoma City held the advantage over the Bighorns the remainder of the period, having an eleven-point advantage entering the final frame.

The Blue expanded their lead to 16 points opening up the final frame. Reno chipped away at the Blue’s lead cutting it to 10 by the 5:42 mark. The Bighorns executed their offense the remainder of the frame, keeping Oklahoma City to a 23.5% team shooting effort to hold cut the deficit to five by the 2:35 mark behind 10 points from Harrison in three minutes. After a lay-up from Luis Montero and a triple from Harrison, Reno trailed by two with 14 seconds remaining in play. Hamilton stepped to the line after being fouled by Jones, going 1-2. Harrison failed to capitalize on a three-point shot with 4.9 on the clock, resulting in a 121-118 Oklahoma City victory.

Harrison scored 25 points in the second half behind a 6-12 shooting effort.

Reno Bighorns Press Release