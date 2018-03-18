Nevada Softball Splits with Colorado State

The Nevada softball team concluded its conference-opening series against Colorado State by splitting a pair of contests in the doubleheader on Saturday. After beginning the day with a come-from-behind 4-2 victory, the Wolf Pack (12-14, 1-2 MW) fell to the Rams (15-7, 2-1 MW) in the afternoon matchup by a score of 2-0.

The Wolf Pack’s pitching staff came out with one of its most impressive outings this season as freshman Julia Jensen and junior Kali Sargent both put together stellar performances. They combined to surrender just eight hits in the two games and held Colorado State’s one through four hitters to a .250 (5-for-20) batting average on the day. Sargent also flirted with history, having thrown a perfect game through the first five innings of her outing.

Jensen began the Pack’s morning contest breezing through the Rams’ lineup, having posted scoreless innings through the first three frames. In the bottom of the fourth, Colorado State struck first, having crossed the plate twice to take a 2-0 lead after four frames. Nevada never backed down though, responding with a pair of runs of its own in the top of the fifth.

After sophomore Sierra Mello singled to left field to load the bases, freshman Lauren Gutierrez reached base to score junior Ali Tedford from third base for the Pack’s first run of the game. The rally continued when sophomore Sadaria McAlister beat out a double play possibility to keep the inning alive and score senior Aaliyah Gibson from third to tie the game at two.

The bottom of the fifth saw Jensen bounce back from the two-run fourth and retire Colorado State in order to keep the score knotted at 2-2. Nevada claimed its first lead in the sixth, courtesy of a sacrifice fly and RBI from sophomore Mele Tausinga that scored senior Erika Hansen, who led the inning off with the first triple of her career.

Following another scoreless inning in the bottom of the sixth from Jensen, the Pack extended its lead to two runs in the seventh after Hansen doubled home freshman Jessica Sellers from second for Nevada’s fourth run of the game. The two-run cushion proved to be all that Jensen needed as her one-two-three bottom of the seventh sealed the 4-2 win for Nevada.

The Pack’s second game of the day also saw Nevada in a pitcher’s duel as both teams scored just two runs in the seven innings of play. Despite finding itself in multiple scoring situations, including three innings that saw two Nevada players on base, the Pack’s offense struggled to bring runners around to score as the team left seven runners on base in the game.

Sargent put together arguably one of her best outings during her time with the Silver and Blue, as she kept Colorado’s lineup off balance throughout the entire game, inducing eight fly outs and eight ground outs. She also struck out three batters and held the Rams’ one through four hitters to hit just .083 (1-for-12) in the process.

Sargent began her performance against Colorado State retiring the first 15 batters she faced, taking a perfect game into the bottom of the sixth. Her bid for perfection was broken up in the sixth after a led off single up the middle became the Rams’ first baserunner of the game. Sargent’s lone mistake of the contest came in the bottom half of the seventh when a two-run home run gave Colorado State the walk-off 2-0 win.

Up next, Nevada welcomes New Mexico to Hixson Park, when the Wolf Pack hosts the Lobos for the first home conference series of the season March 23-25.

Nevada Press Release