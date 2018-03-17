Balling on St. Patrick's Day

Virginia City was a party on St. Patrick's Day, thanks to the 27th annual Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry. Even with some heavy snow this week and some light snow overnight, the festival went on.

"We got calls yesterday from Oregon, California, Arizona, saying 'hey are you guys still on?'" Deny Dotson, Tourism Director for Virginia City, says. "Absolutely!"

Officials say there was still a good crowd today. While weather was a concern, the festival this year sold more tickets during pre-sale than they did all of last year. Officials say this is likely because St. Patrick's Day falls on a Saturday.

The event has some flare, it's an oddball if you will, but Dotson says there's a rich history behind the festivities.

"We have a large Basque heritage here in Northern Nevada," Dotson said. "We have a lot of Irish history here in Virginia City, so the two come together in a rural environment that can't be duplicated like Virginia City."

While some come for the culture, others come for the balls. That's right, the main course at this festival is testicles.

"My friends... and balls," Mari Acosta-Crutcher says about why she came for the third straight year.

"Well of course the balls are the best thing to eat," Dotson says.

A repulsive thought to some is a tasty snack to others. Dotson says more and more dishes that includes testicles have been introduced to the festival, and a record 15 cooks participated Saturday.

"From chili to peppers to stew, you name it," Dotson says. "There's all kinds of different things."

While balls and beers brought people from all over to Virginia City, for some today is about more than what she consumes.

"Coming to Virginia City, " Acosta-Crutcher says. "The friends, the family, the comradery, the happiness, the getting together, it's all good."