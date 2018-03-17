Greater Nevada Field Introduces New Safety Procedures - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Greater Nevada Field Introduces New Safety Procedures

Posted: Updated:

Greater Nevada Field is implementing newly elevated security standards in order to ensure a safe environment for fans.

Beginning Saturday, Greater Nevada Field will be using handheld metal detection wands to screen fans entering the field. They say bag checks will still be enforced after the wand screening. 

These security standards will apply to all USL, Triple-A Baseball and special events played at Greater Nevada Field, including but not limited to USL League and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup games, friendly matches, Triple-A Playoffs and fan events.

The previous policy of what you cannot bring into the stadium still stands:

•Alcohol, or non-alcoholic beer

•Cans and Glass Containers (all other containers unless one (1) factory sealed bottle of water must be  empty before entering the park)

•Drones

•Ice chests or hard-sided coolers

•Any food other than peanuts, sunflower seeds, or baby food

•Laser Pointers

•Tripods

•Fireworks, confetti, bubbles

•Weapons – regardless if the guest has a permit, no weapons such as guns, knives, etc. are allowed in the ballpark.

•Hoverboards, skateboard, bicycles, or roller blades

•Bags over 16”x16”x8”

•Sticks/clubs

•Bullhorns or other noisemakers like whistles

•Beach balls or other inflatables

•Squirt guns or super soakers

President of the Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC, Eric Edelstein, says these new security measures will correspond with those taken by other professional sports leagues in North America. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.