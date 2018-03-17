Greater Nevada Field Introduces New Safety Procedures

Greater Nevada Field is implementing newly elevated security standards in order to ensure a safe environment for fans.

Beginning Saturday, Greater Nevada Field will be using handheld metal detection wands to screen fans entering the field. They say bag checks will still be enforced after the wand screening.

These security standards will apply to all USL, Triple-A Baseball and special events played at Greater Nevada Field, including but not limited to USL League and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup games, friendly matches, Triple-A Playoffs and fan events.

The previous policy of what you cannot bring into the stadium still stands:

•Alcohol, or non-alcoholic beer

•Cans and Glass Containers (all other containers unless one (1) factory sealed bottle of water must be empty before entering the park)

•Drones

•Ice chests or hard-sided coolers

•Any food other than peanuts, sunflower seeds, or baby food

•Laser Pointers

•Tripods

•Fireworks, confetti, bubbles

•Weapons – regardless if the guest has a permit, no weapons such as guns, knives, etc. are allowed in the ballpark.

•Hoverboards, skateboard, bicycles, or roller blades

•Bags over 16”x16”x8”

•Sticks/clubs

•Bullhorns or other noisemakers like whistles

•Beach balls or other inflatables

•Squirt guns or super soakers

President of the Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC, Eric Edelstein, says these new security measures will correspond with those taken by other professional sports leagues in North America.