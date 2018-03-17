Sparks Police Need Your Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

Sparks Police need your help with identifying a suspect involved in a burglary at a salon in Sparks.

Sparks Police say they responded to Salon Galleria, located at 4760 Galleria Pkwy, for a burglary that occurred prior to employees arriving to work Saturday morning.

Once the employees arrived, they saw someone had broken into the business. After reviewing video surveillance, officers found that the suspect entered the salon at about 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of items. Officers say the suspect is a white male adult, about 5'8-6'0", medium build, and looks to be in his late 20s.

If you have information about this case, please contact the Sparks Police at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900