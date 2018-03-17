NHP Releases Details About Car Crash Involving Snow Plow

The Nevada Highway Patrol has released more details about last weekend's crash involving a car and a Nevada Department of Transportation snow plow on Highway 395 north near Parr Blvd.

NHP says the driver of a Nissan Sentra was heading north when the driver lost control and hit the right rear of the snow plow, shortly after midnight.

The 44-year-old Nissan driver was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the snow plow was not seriously hurt.

NHP says speeding and impairment may be to blame for the crash.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, please contact Trooper Chris Kelly of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at 775-687-9649 or ckelly@dps.state.nv.us NHP Case #180301719