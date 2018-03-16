Nevada Beats Texas in First Round of the NCAA Tournament

The Nevada Men's Basketball team came back and beat the Texas Longhorns 87-83 in Overtime in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The seven seeded Wolf Pack trailed by as much as 14 points in the second half but rallied to force Overtime and beat the ten seeded Longhorns behind 22 points from Kendall Stephens and 18 points and ten rebounds from Caleb Martin.

Jordan Caroline went one for two at the free throw line in the final seconds of regulation to force OT.

Caleb Martin then went off in OT knocking down three 3 point shots to give Nevada the lead for the first time since they led 5-2 in the first minute and half in the game and never looked back.

Joining Stephens and Caleb Martin in scoring in double figures was Cody Martin and Josh Hall who had 15 points each and Caroline who added 14. Hallice Cooke the only other Wolf Pack player to see the floor had three points.

This is the first win for Nevada in the NCAA Tournament since they beat Creighton in the first round of the 2007 Tournament.

Next up the Wolf Pack will play the two seed Cincinnati on Sunday.