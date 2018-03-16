Sparks Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank a the Iron Horse Shopping Center.

Officers say they were called out to the US Bank on Prater Way for a robbery. The suspect fled the area with an unknown amount of cash before they arrived.

The suspect is described as a white man with a short, stocky build. He's believed to be in his late 30s.

Secret Witness is offering a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

If you know anything about the case, you are asked to contact the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.