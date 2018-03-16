Water Content Versus Snow Depth

It's obvious we got a lot of snow with our most recent storm, but the question is: how much water is in there? That's what really counts when it comes to our water supply.

Wet snow is good for our water supply, but usually has a shorter snow depth. Dry fluffy snow tends to pile up easier, but is not as good for our water supply, or making snowmen. The snow with our current storm has a decent amount of moisture, with around an inch of water per four or five inches of snow.

Most snow has a ratio of 10:1, but this time around it's more like 4:1, meaning for every tenth of an inch of water, there is an inch of snow.

Higher dewpoints are typically associated with higher temperatures, which means if it's really cold out and it's snowing, the water content probably won't be as great. The snow we've received so far this week is great news for our water supply.