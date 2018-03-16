Carson City Deputies Seek SUV, Woman in Shots Fired Case

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says an anonymous tip led deputies to a home in Sun Valley where a car wanted in connection with shots fired earlier this month.

Deputies say they found a 2004 green GMC Yukon on Wednesday involved in the case.

A second vehicle, a newer model Toyota 4-Runner remains missing – as does a woman deputies want to speak with, 20-year-old Tiarha Cruz. They say she was the driver of the Yukon.

Deputies say the Yukon is being processed for more evidence. Deputies say they believe shots were fired from the Yukon, and say they don't know if the 4-Runner was hit since they have been unable to find it.

If you have information, call Detective Morgan Tucker at (775) 283-7858 or Captain Brian Humphrey at (775) 283-7850. You can also contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (775) 887-2677, or call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.They are offering a $1,500 reward. You can remain anonymous.