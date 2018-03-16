Reno Police Investigating Bank Robbery in northwest Reno

Reno Police need your help with identifying a suspect involved in a bank robbery that occurred Friday morning.

They say they responded to Great Basin bank located at 9600 South McCarran on a hold up alarm. While officers were responding, the alarm was upgraded to a robbery.

The suspect had already left by the time officers arrived on scene. The amount loss is not known at this time.

They say the suspect is described as a possible white male, last seen wearing blue Wolf Pack sweatpants and a black jacket. He is said to have had a red bandanna covering his face and black sunglasses. He was also wearing a white straw type hat with a brown strip across it. The suspect drove away in a silver four-door car, possibly a Nissan Altima.

If you have any information about this case, Reno Police is urging you to contact their department at (775) 334- 2188, or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Secret Witness is also offering a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.