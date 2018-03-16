Nevada Tops UC Irvine in WBI

Playing in its first postseason tournament since 2011, the Nevada women’s basketball team earned a 70-60 win Thursday night over UC Irvine in the first round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational.

The win had a few historic implications as the Wolf Pack won just its second ever contest in a postseason tournament and its first since it defeated Saint Mary’s in the WNIT in 2011. Also the victory was the Wolf Pack’s 18th of the season, which ties Amanda Levens with Jane Albright for winningest first year head coach. The win advances Nevada to the second round of the WBI where it will take on Mountain West foe Fresno State Monday night.

The contest also saw a few individual achievements as well. Senior T Moe scored a game-high 18 points and moved into 10th in career scoring at Nevada, passing Tahnee Robinson and Danika Sharp. Moe also passed Kate Smith for third in career free throws made. Fellow senior Teige Zeller added 17 points and 14 rebounds to notch her 12th double-double of the season. Juniors Jade Redmon and Terae Briggs also reached double figures, each scoring 10 points.

The game was not the cleanest by the Wolf Pack as the team committed a season-high 27 turnovers. The full court press by the Anteaters (18-14) gave Nevada fits in the first half, causing 19 turnovers. The Pack made adjustments at halftime though and found ways to break the press and commit just eight turnovers in the second half. On the flip side the Nevada defense caused fits for UC Irvine as well, causing 19 turnovers and getting eight steals. With 46 total turnovers in the game, the Anteaters barely won the points off turnover battle, scoring 22 points to the Pack’s 20.

Despite the turnovers the Pack defense held strong in the game, holding the Anteaters to just 32.4 percent shooting from the field and 15.8 percent from beyond the arc. Nevada held UC Irvine’s top scorer, Morgan Green who averages over 20 points per game, to just 14 points on 4-of-17 shooting. Additionally the Pack won the battle on the boards for the 25th time this season, grabbing 45 rebounds to the Anteaters’ 32.

Nevada heads to Fresno, Calif. now for the second round of the WBI to face Mountain West foe Fresno State this Monday, March 19 at 7 p.m. from the Save Mart Center.

