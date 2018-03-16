Deputies Find Teenage Armed Robbery Suspect

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has found the teenage armed robbery suspect that fled from deputies in the North Valleys.

Deputies say they received a call of an armed robbery at a home on Deador Way and Utah Street in Lemmon Valley around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. The suspects took some property and a vehicle.

Deputies were able to later locate a vehicle matching the description of the one stolen near North Valleys Regional Park. A short pursuit followed, and one of the suspects got out of the car and fled on foot.

They found 18-year-old Tyler Anderson a few hours later and he is now arrested.

Deputies set up a perimeter to search for the suspect but canceled the active search due to the weather.

The second suspect, 19-year-old Nicholas Silverthorn, was taken into custody as well.