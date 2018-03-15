Nevada's Zheng Finishes 3rd in 1M Springboard - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada's Zheng Finishes 3rd in 1M Springboard

Posted: Updated:

Nevada senior Sharae Zheng placed third in the 1-meter springboard at the NCAA Championships on Thursday. Her third place finish gave the Wolf Pack 16 points on the day, which was more than any other Mountain West school.

Zheng began the day by finishing fifth in the preliminaries rounds with a score of 308.25 and improved her standing by two spots in the A final with her third place finish. She scored a 325.25 in the finals, finishing less than 20 points behind first place finisher Sarah Bacon of Minnesota.

Also competing for Nevada on Thursday was junior Sio I Lei, who finished the prelims in 38th after scoring 257.45 points. On Friday, Zheng will participate in the 3-meter springboard, which she won at the NCAA Zone E Diving Championships.

Nevada Press Release

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.