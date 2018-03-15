Nevada's Zheng Finishes 3rd in 1M Springboard

Nevada senior Sharae Zheng placed third in the 1-meter springboard at the NCAA Championships on Thursday. Her third place finish gave the Wolf Pack 16 points on the day, which was more than any other Mountain West school.

Zheng began the day by finishing fifth in the preliminaries rounds with a score of 308.25 and improved her standing by two spots in the A final with her third place finish. She scored a 325.25 in the finals, finishing less than 20 points behind first place finisher Sarah Bacon of Minnesota.

Also competing for Nevada on Thursday was junior Sio I Lei, who finished the prelims in 38th after scoring 257.45 points. On Friday, Zheng will participate in the 3-meter springboard, which she won at the NCAA Zone E Diving Championships.

Nevada Press Release