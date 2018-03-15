Young Woman Recovering From Being Hit by a Train - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Young Woman Recovering From Being Hit by a Train

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Olveda
Connect

A fractured spine, two punctured lungs, a shattered pelvis and now, the miraculous recovery of a young woman hit by a train in Verdi. She's home now, after spending almost two weeks in the hospital. 

Annika Kerns is on her road to recovery after a fun photo shoot took a turn for the worst.

Annika was with some friends near train tracks near South Verdi Road, taking pictures of her dog, Buster's, Instagram page. She says,

"We heard a train coming around the corner and it honked at us, so we got out of the way, including the dog."

But, when it came closer, a second honk startled Buster. He bolted onto the tracks. Instinctively, Annika rushed to save the pooch's life. 

Just moments later, a train hit her straight on from behind--breaking her pelvis into seven pieces, puncturing both of her lungs, ripping the abdominal muscle off of the bones and fracturing her vertebrae.

Annika says it's a miracle she survived,

"Everybody just keeps telling me, 'You should've been cut in half, you should've been dead.' Even the train engineers said 'You should be in pieces.'" 

Her boyfriend says she was thrown about ten feet from the tracks. Annika says,

"It hit me so hard, my pants ripped open, I was just laying in the snow, thinking I'm gonna die, my dog is dead."

Luckily, there were two miracles that day. Buster managed to survive by ducking underneath the moving train, between the tracks, until it stopped. 

Annika blacked out for less than a minute, came to and immediately called her mom. She says,

"I said mom, don't freak out, I'm okay, but I just got hit by a train."

Her mother, a physical therapist, talked her through the ordeal until paramedics arrived. 

Annika says her pelvis was so badly injured, she was unable to move and paramedics had to carry her out on a stretcher. She had emergency surgery on her pelvis, that night. Doctors say the hairline vertebrae fracture will heal on its own.

Looking back, she says, it wasn't luck that saved her life, but her guardian angels--her grandparents. Annika said, fighting back tears, 

"I just kept feeling like they were there, and like they had saved my life. So that's what I thought about, a lot."

She is back at home recovering, but it will be about two months until she can fully walk on her own, again. 

Now, she has some advice for anyone who has a train track photo shoot on their minds--don't risk it,

"I know people think it's such a cute picture, it's so cliche, but it's so not worth it."

In the meantime, words of support on Buster's Instagram, where she's shared her journey of recovery, have kept her spirits up. 

If you'd like to check his page out, click here

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.