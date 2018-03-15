Winter Storm Watch Vs. Advisory - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Winter Storm Watch Vs. Advisory

Posted: Updated:

If the National Weather Service issues a Winter Storm Warning, it's a good idea to stay off the roads. However, a Winter Weather Watch means that there is potential for a winter storm in the near future, and the weather service will continue to monitor the forecast closely.

A warning is issued when forecaster confidence is high that a storm will occur; a warning means it is the time to prepare. An advisory is similar to a warning, but impacts will not be quite as bad.

Projected snow totals play a big role in deciding whether an advisory or a warning is issued, but a storm's impacts are just as important, if not more so. For instance, is the snow going to fall during the morning or evening commute? Will there be a lot of ice? Will visibility be low? 

Above 7000' a warning is issued if roughly a foot of snow falls in 12 hours, or 18 inches in 24 hours. In the valley, it's about four inches in 12 hours. An advisory would be about half of that. 

A Blizzard Warning is issued when sustained winds or frequent gusts are at least thirty five miles per hour, lowering visibility to less than a quarter mile for three or more hours. So it's actually more about the wind than the amount of snow. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.