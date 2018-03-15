Nevada Army Guard Upgrading Their Fleet - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Army Guard Upgrading Their Fleet

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Army Guard has equipped itself with the latest model of Chinook Helicopters.

Preparing for liftoff is no different than before because, per army regulations, two pilots and one flight engineer are required to command any heavy-lift helicopter. The ride itself hasn't changed either, the sounds are deafening, and the sights are beautiful.

What has changed, however, are the responsibilities in the air. The new F Model Chinook has technological capabilities that allow the captain and his co-pilot to take their hands off the wheel.

"We can put a flight plan in, and whatever parameters we set, we can couple with the aircraft, and at that point, it is flying on its own,” said pilot Juan Ramirez.

These advancements allow the pilots to focus more attention on the mission and less on potential distractions. An example used during this flight demonstration was landing in a dust storm.

"It has an altitude hold, position hold and essentially allows us to couple up to the flight and bring it safely to the ground without inputs on the controls,” said Ramirez. “Updating this fleet, it's just a bigger asset, it makes us function better as a crew."

Each new Chinook can carry up to 36 soldiers and travel at speeds up to nearly 200 miles per hour. But no matter the impressive functionalities of the aircraft, the men on board are all there to serve the same purpose.

“We're out here to do whatever the nation needs us to do, the state, we do respond to a lot of fires and also natural disasters across the United States so whatever we need to do, we'll be there,” said Ramirez.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.