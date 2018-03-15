Nevada Army Guard Upgrading Their Fleet

The Nevada Army Guard has equipped itself with the latest model of Chinook Helicopters.

Preparing for liftoff is no different than before because, per army regulations, two pilots and one flight engineer are required to command any heavy-lift helicopter. The ride itself hasn't changed either, the sounds are deafening, and the sights are beautiful.

What has changed, however, are the responsibilities in the air. The new F Model Chinook has technological capabilities that allow the captain and his co-pilot to take their hands off the wheel.

"We can put a flight plan in, and whatever parameters we set, we can couple with the aircraft, and at that point, it is flying on its own,” said pilot Juan Ramirez.

These advancements allow the pilots to focus more attention on the mission and less on potential distractions. An example used during this flight demonstration was landing in a dust storm.

"It has an altitude hold, position hold and essentially allows us to couple up to the flight and bring it safely to the ground without inputs on the controls,” said Ramirez. “Updating this fleet, it's just a bigger asset, it makes us function better as a crew."

Each new Chinook can carry up to 36 soldiers and travel at speeds up to nearly 200 miles per hour. But no matter the impressive functionalities of the aircraft, the men on board are all there to serve the same purpose.

“We're out here to do whatever the nation needs us to do, the state, we do respond to a lot of fires and also natural disasters across the United States so whatever we need to do, we'll be there,” said Ramirez.