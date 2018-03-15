One Person Being Treated for Smoke-Inhalation Symptoms after House Fire in Dayton

Emergency responders transported one person with smoke-inhalation symptoms after a single-family residence caught fire on Grosh Avenue in Dayton Thursday morning.

Central Lyon Fire says well-established flames in the residence were quickly knocked down after two attack lines and a master stream were deployed.



The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is providing aid and support to the family that was residing in the home.

They are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Photo courtesy of Central Lyon Fire.