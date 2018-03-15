Man Arrested on Several Warrants with Counterfeit Making

A traffic stop on I-80 led to a man's arrest for outstanding felony warrants and several new charges.

Officers stopped David Honsinger of Vallejo, California on I-80 near Overland Trail on Wednesday. They learned he had warrants for assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, hit and run resulting in injury, and felony evading. When they searched his car they found items commonly used to make counterfeit money and government documents.

Police also say he had an imitation firearm and a high capacity handgun magazine. They arrested the 33-year-old for the outstanding warrants and numerous new charges related to items found in the car.