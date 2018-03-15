Reno City Council Learns Potential Corridors for Future Intersta - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno City Council Learns Potential Corridors for Future Interstate 11

Posted: Updated:
NDOT NDOT

Interstate 11 will run north and south through the state of Nevada, with a connection between Reno and Las Vegas. Some of that interstate will likely include existing roads, but the goal is to increase the number of options for drivers traveling across the country.

"We've been seeing a need for some redundancy on the west side of the nation for quite some time," says Kevin Verre, the Federal Programs Manager for NDOT. "That connection from Mexico to Canada is really important for the nation so we see it as a really crucial piece to the freight network."

Wednesday, NDOT presented the Reno City Council with four potential corridors for I-11 in between Tonopah and I-80. The corridors are label B1 through B4 on the map. The blue dotted line indicates where a new road would need to be built. The red dotted lines indicate possible connections between roads, depending on where I-11 is built.

NDOT is still in the planning phase of I-11, so completion is still decades away. This was just to alert the city of their potential plans, so the city can look ahead.

"I-11 is far off," Verre says. "What we're trying to do is just be proactive with our approach in determining the viability of everything; putting Nevada in a proactive position to make good decisions in corridor preservation."

The next step after planning is to undergo an Environment Program Review. Verre says this step is still years away, but they're currently conducting a Planning and Environmental Linkages Study. Verre says the PEL study should make that step smoother.

"We want to make sure that we're keeping adequate records of what we're doing in the planning process," Verre says. "To enable us to have a better transition into that environmental review."

Once that review is complete, there are still a lot of steps left before the interstate is complete.

"It goes into design, it goes into right-away acquisition, it goes into construction," Verre says. "And we haven't really even addressed recognizing priority or funding."

There is a public meeting coming up about Interstate 11 at the Grand Sierra Resort. It's March 28th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.