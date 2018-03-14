Nevada Humane Society Rescue Dog Named Mayor of Reno

Haley Keane, a Brussels Griffon, was proclaimed ‘mayor’ Wednesday inside the Reno Council Chambers.
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve read an official proclamation naming Haley Mayor of Reno for the day.
Haley was the winner of the Dogs of Rotary Special Event and Auction.
She was adopted from the Nevada Humane Society.
Council Meeting: Haley Keane, winner of the Dogs of Rotary Special Event and Auction, is Mayor for the Day! Haley is a 5-year-old Brussels Griffon rescue from the Nevada Humane Society. pic.twitter.com/uaXTKsAQyH— City of Reno (@CityofReno) March 14, 2018
