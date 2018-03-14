Nevada Humane Society Rescue Dog Named Mayor of Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Humane Society Rescue Dog Named Mayor of Reno

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: City of Reno Courtesy: City of Reno

Haley Keane, a Brussels Griffon, was proclaimed ‘mayor’ Wednesday inside the Reno Council Chambers. 

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve read an official proclamation naming Haley Mayor of Reno for the day.

Haley was the winner of the Dogs of Rotary Special Event and Auction. 

She was adopted from the Nevada Humane Society.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.