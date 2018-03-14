Police Arrest Man After Gun Discharges During Roommate Fight

South Lake Tahoe Police say they have arrested a man after a shotgun discharged during a fight between two roommates.

Police say 34-year-old Robert Choate, Jr. was arrested after detectives found him at a Stateline area motel on Thursday morning.

They say the victim confronted the Choate over some alleged stolen items and was in the process of kicking him out of their residence when they got into the fight. That’s when they say Choate pulled out the shotgun and pointed it at the victim.

The victim eventually got the gun and took it to the police department.