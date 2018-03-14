El Dorado Deputies Say Two Men Arrested on Murder Charges

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says two men were detained in Nevada in connection with a stabbing near Cedar Grove.

El Dorado County Deputies say just after 4 p..m. Tuesday they responded to a stabbing on Pony Express Trail. When they arrived, they found 35-year-old Jeremy Fortium of Pollock Pines dead.

Deputies say they arrested 19-year-old Chase Bomar and 21-year-old Cody Bomar, out of Pollock Pines.

Chase and Cody were found to have fled to Nevada. With the assistance of Carson City SWAT, EDSO Detectives say they were able to locate and arrest Chase and Cody.

Both have since been arrested on murder charges.