Reno 1868 FC Signs Sparks High School Alum

Reno 1868 FC has signed Sparks native and midfielder Kevin Partida pending league and federation approval, the club announced Tuesday.

Partida, a third-round pick by the San Jose Earthquakes in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, has returned home to Northern Nevada and is already practicing with the team.

“Kevin is a player that we’ve been following for a couple of years,” Reno 1868 FC head coach Ian Russell said. “We had him out to training last year, where he performed very well.

“He’s a player that is very versatile and can play a lot of different spots in the midfield, as well as in the back (four on defense). What I really like about him is that he’s extremely tenacious, a true competitor and he’s a player I feel we can truly develop for the future.”

A former star at Sparks High School, Partida helped lead the Railroaders to the state championship game in 2012, a year in which he earned All-Region honors.

Following a fruitful career at Sparks High School, Partida took his talents to UNLV.

Partida started all 19 games as a freshman for UNLV and notched a game-winning assist against Houston Baptist. He followed up his freshman season with two goals in 22 starts as a sophomore, helping the Rebels reach the

WAC Tournament Championship. He was named to the All-Tournament Team and selected as the UNLV Nike Invitational MVP that season.

Partida finished second on the team in goals scored (four) and notched three assists in 20 starts as a junior earning another WAC All-Tournament Team selection. He redshirted in 2016 with a knee injury.

In addition to his time with UNLV, Partida spent time with the USL’s Premier Development League with the Burlingame Dragons and spent the summer of 2017 with FC Tucson, scoring two goals in nine games.

“It’s just excited to be back,” Partida said. “I was excited that this team was coming to Reno last year. “Now to be a part of it is special to me.”

(Reno 1868 FC)